Mon Health Announces Expansion of Executive Team

In response to continued growth and expansion, Mon Health has bolstered its leadership team with the addition of four new executives:

Mark Gilliam – chief information officer (CIO)

Lisa Simon, CPA – chief transformation officer (CTO)

Gregory Nelcamp, MD, MBA – chief medical officer (CMO)

Mark Gilliam

Mark Gilliam became Mon Health’s inaugural chief information officer. In this role, he will lead all aspects of information technology across the system, including Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Weston, as well as its integrated network of physician clinics and outpatient centers.

Gilliam brings 16 years of CIO experience to Mon Health. Prior to joining Mon Health, Gilliam was chief information officer for Kentucky-based Owensboro Health, a non-profit, integrated health system.

He also previously served as senior vice president and CIO for RegionalCare Hospital Partners in Brentwood, Tenn., and vice president and CIO for Ardent Health Services in Nashville.

In 2015, Gilliam was recognized as CIO of The Year by the Nashville Business Journal. In 2010, he received the Disrupter of the Year award by the Tennessee Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).

Gilliam received his bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Murray State University in Kentucky. He holds membership in HIMSS, the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME).

Lisa Simon, CPA

Simon joins Mon Health as the inaugural chief transformation officer. In this role, she will lead system-wide integration to drive initiatives forward and improve efficiencies.

Simon has proven success at building and leading effective, high-performing teams and steering organizations toward financial and operational goals.

For the past year, she has been owner and director of Lisa Simon & Assoc. PLLC, a healthcare consulting company in Wheeling. While a consultant, she helped identify ways to improve system-wide efficiency and reduce costs at Mon Health.

She also previously served as the vice president of finance mergers and acquisitions at WVU Medicine in Morgantown; senior VP and chief financial officer at Ohio Valley Health Care in Wheeling; a member of the healthcare division of Arnett & Foster, P.L.L.C., a CPA firm in Charleston; and CFO of the Home Care Divisions of Charleston Area Medical Center.

She graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s in accounting from Wheeling Jesuit College. She holds memberships in the West Virginia and national chapters of Healthcare Financial Management Association, WV Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs.

Gregory Nelcamp, MD, MBA

Dr. Nelcamp, who will join Mon Health Medical Center as chief medical officer in early February, is a board-certified cardiac anesthesiologist, who most recently served as the division chief medical officer at Lovelace Health System in Albuquerque, N.M.

As CMO at Mon Health Medical Center, he will provide leadership for the hospital’s more than 250 physicians. He will be responsible for driving clinical performance, along with overseeing the hospitalist services, emergency department/trauma services, quality management, medical staff services, care coordination and the hospital’s Family Medicine Residency Program.

Prior to his position in New Mexico, he served as director of medical affairs of the Hospital Therapeutic Team at Merck & Co. Inc., in Whitehouse Station, NJ, and as regional medical director of Anesthesia Management Solutions, LLC/AMSol Professional of America in High Point, NC.

After earning his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, he completed a general surgery residency at University of Cincinnati Hospitals and an anesthesiology residency at Emory University Hospitals in Atlanta, Ga. He holds an MBA from the University of Tennessee Physician Executive MBA Program.