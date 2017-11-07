Mined Minds’ Unique Workforce Training

By Lillian Graning

Mined Minds began with the goal of helping one person transition to a new career. That person was Marvin, a coal miner who was worried about how he would feed his family if the mine where he worked closed. He is now a professional software developer, delivering projects for clients and helping others start careers in technology.

Mined Minds doesn’t only train former coal miners. Stay-at-home moms, coal supply chain workers, ex-felons, refugees and high school dropouts have all found success through the program.

“This is a unique program that allows the flexibility necessary to get displaced workers into a new field where they have unlimited potential, both geographically and financially,” says Joe Brouse, director of existing business retention and expansion for the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.

To best prepare this transitioning workforce, Mined Minds developed a 32-week training program that is split into boot camp and pre-apprenticeship phases. Participants are not required to have any prior coding experience, and they are guided through a hands-on, project-based curriculum designed and led by industry-expert software developers. During the boot camp phase, participants learn full-stack software development, working in pairs and small groups to complete mini-projects and katas that continually build upon concepts they have learned. From day one they are committed to GitHub, a leading software development platform, and learn to write clean, well-structured code and how to learn while working in an ever-evolving field.

While in the pre-apprenticeship phase, trainees learn by working alongside professional software developers on actual client projects. Participants use the latest technologies, including Cloud Services, server-less architecture and data management, as well as industry best practices and agile methodologies. They also continue their formal education through regular workshops and side projects.

After the pre-apprenticeship, graduates are ready to enter the workforce. In many cases, trainees decide to join Mined Minds for a full apprenticeship, where they continue to grow their skills and build competitive resumes for up to an additional 64 weeks. By the time this structured, competency-based, on-the-job training is complete, developers have obtained their crucial first two years of work experience.

Training a talented workforce is only one side of the equation for refocusing the economies of suffering communities—there also needs to be a supply of jobs for them. While there is no shortage of software development jobs nationwide, the majority of them are located in major cities and the Silicon Valley. To develop demand in the regions its participants are training, Mined Minds works closely with partner organizations across the world to ensure graduates can find full-time employment where they can contribute immediate value to their new employers.

Mined Minds was co-founded and is run by Amanda Laucher and Jonathan Graham. They are frequent international speakers and bring experience across sectors in Chicago, London, New York, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney.

The program’s achievements speak for themselves. One hundred percent of Mined Minds graduates have been offered a job in the technology field. A total of 40 students have graduated to date, and at least 30 more are expected to graduate in May of 2018. Three groups started at the end of May 2017 in Clendenin, Beckley and Dixie, and those groups will graduate by mid-October.

About the Author

Lillian Crites Graning is the chief communications officer for the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA). She became a marketing professional to help design ideas and communication processes that would make the world a more vibrant, engaging place to live. She works with NRGRDA staff, extension agents and community leaders to craft the implementation and communication of the regional strategic plan and create tools and connections to better serve the initiative’s target industries: tourism, wood products/forestry, agribusiness/food systems, distribution/logistics, manufacturing and back office operations.