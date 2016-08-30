Mine Safety Agency Accepting Exam Applications for Inspectors and Instructors

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training (MHST) is accepting exam applications for the positions of Underground Inspector, Surface Inspector, Electrical Inspector and Safety Instructor.

Applicants must have a minimum of five years of experience in the position for which they plan to test. Exam applications are available for download from the agency’s website, www.wvminesafety.org, and are available at any MHST regional office and the agency’s Charleston office.

Completed applications must be mailed to the address below and received by 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

WV Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training

7 Players Club Drive, Suite 2

Charleston, WV 25311-2126

ATTN: Mine Inspectors Exam

Various study guides and books are available for purchase for nominal fees. For prompt shipment, please enclose a cashiers’ check or money order with your request to the above listed address. Fees are based on the publication required, plus a $2 postage and handling fee. The fees are as follows:

Mine Safety Law Book (Rules & Regulations) $18

Mine Electrician Study Guide $25

Surface Mine Foreman Study Guide $17

Underground Mine Foreman Study Guide $17

All state inspector and instructor written tests, known as “Underground, Surface, Safety Instructor and Electrical,” will be conducted Oct.18 and 19 at the National Mine Health & Safety Academy in Beaver, West Virginia. The maps class will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 18. Written tests will begin promptly at 8 a.m. Oct. 19.

For additional information, contact the Charleston office at (304) 558-1425.