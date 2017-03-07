Matthew Cummings Takes Post as New WVSBDC Business Coach

Matthew Cummings joins the statewide network of business coaches under the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WVSBDC), Director Erika Bailey announced today.

“Matthew has years of experience in the finance and commercial banking fields for several institutions,” Bailey said. “The insights he brings to the table will present valuable advantages to West Virginia’s small businesses.”

His areas of expertise include commercial loans, marketing and banking relationship management. Cummings graduated from the University of Charleston with a bachelor’s in Business Administration and from the West Virginia School of Banking.

Cummings leads the WVSBDC office in the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Center in Mt. Gay, which serves small businesses in the surrounding Boone, Logan and Mingo counties. Cummings is also part of the statewide WVSBDC network of business coaches.

“West Virginia’s economic future is dependent upon the success of its small businesses,” said Cummings. “We must focus on the emergence and growth of innovative entrepreneurial ventures, and I am honored to join in that effort.”

WVSBDC coaches are skilled individuals with professional certifications that include exporting, innovation, technology and economic development, finance, management and marketing. They offer low-cost group workshops in business fundamentals and confidential no-cost individual guidance.

Coaches meet with business owners one-on-one to provide the right advice and tools at the right time for each business, such as how to develop a business plan for a startup, connect with capital resources for an expanding operation or plan a successful succession for a mature enterprise.

The WVSBDC is part of the West Virginia Development Office and creates economic impact through offering cost-effective business coaching and technical assistance to entrepreneurs and small businesses. The WVSBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the SBA and is an Accredited Member of America’s SBDC network.