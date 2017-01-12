MATRIC Announces Thomas Heywood to Succeed Gregory Babe as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Mid-Atlantic Technology, Research & Innovation Center (MATRIC) announced today that Thomas A. Heywood has succeeded Gregory S. Babe as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

Babe served as Chairman since 2014 will remain a member of the board.

“The past three years of expansion were critical for MATRIC, and we are grateful for Greg’s leadership during this time,” said Steve Hedrick, president & CEO of MATRIC. “I am personally grateful for Greg’s forward-thinking approach and his commitment to West Virginia.”

Heywood brings more than 30 years of experience in corporate, finance and commercial law. A native of West Virginia and a graduate Stanford University and Harvard Law School, Heywood currently serves as managing partner of Bowles Rice LLP. Previously, he was counsel and chief of staff to former West Virginia Governor Gaston Caperton. Heywood also serves on numerous boards, including Imagine West Virginia, the West Virginia Roundtable, West Virginia University Hospitals, Inc., West Virginia University, the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and the Kanawha County Library Foundation.

“Tom’s experiences in helping companies in their strategic planning and growth processes is unmatched,” said Hedrick. “He will bring tremendous value to MATRIC as the company continues its momentum of growth in the areas of chemicals, energy, environmental technologies, advanced software and manufacturing.

Heywood adds, “MATRIC is a company with vast potential for growth and value generation for its science and technology customers. I’m looking forward to playing an even bigger role in a company that continues to expand and generate value for its global customer base.”