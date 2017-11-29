Marshall University President Gilbert Kicks Off High School Tour

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert will travel to seven West Virginia counties over the next 10 days as part of his “The Rest of Your Life Begins at Marshall University” tour, focusing on the university directly connecting with students at area high schools. Former Marshall football coach Bob Pruett will be along on the tour and will speak with the students. Marshall admissions staff will be present to collect applications and answer students’ questions.

“Marshall University has so much to offer students—more than 100 top-quality educational programs, an accessible and beautiful campus located in America’s Best Community, Huntington, and about 230 recognized student organizations, just to name a few of the Marshall advantages,” Gilbert said. “We have something for every student, and students don’t have to travel hours away or spend money they don’t have to get an extraordinary educational experience. Marshall University can provide every opportunity and benefit of larger schools, plus we have faculty and staff who care about each student’s success, with campuses close to home but far enough away for students to gain their independence and grow.”

Gilbert and Pruett will visit 16 schools in Boone, Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Wayne and Wood counties. This is the latest round in a series of tour dates. Gilbert and Pruett visited several Raleigh County schools in late September. Additional tour dates will be released in the coming weeks.

Gilbert added, “No one knows what can be accomplished at Marshall University better than Coach Pruett—he has witnessed firsthand what extraordinary things dedicated students can achieve at Marshall, and I am pleased he will join me on this tour to share his insight and inspiration directly with these high school students.”

High School Tour Dates

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Man High School 8:30 a.m.

Logan High School 10:15 a.m.

Chapmanville High School 11:45 a.m.

Scott High School 2:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Spring Valley High School 10 a.m.

Wayne High School 11:45 a.m.

Cabell Midland High School 1 p.m.

Huntington High School 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Ripley High School 8 a.m.

Parkersburg High School 10:15 a.m.

Parkersburg South High School 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

South Charleston High School 1 p.m.

Capital High School 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7