Marshall University to Host Active Shooter Response Training for Campus Community

With mass shootings happening all too frequently in the U.S., Marshall University is taking the necessary steps to prepare its campus community for one of the worst possible scenarios: an active shooter.

An hour-long session on surviving an active shooter event will take place on the Huntington campus on three different dates beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Each session will be led by Jim Terry, director of public safety, and Tracy Smith, director of health and safety.

Sessions will take place as follows:

Monday, Jan. 23, noon to 1 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center, room BE-5

Tuesday, Jan. 24, noon to 1 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center, room BE-5

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 4 to 5 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center, room BE-5

Attendees will receive a Quick Reference Emergency Response flipchart to keep in their campus office. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunches or snacks. The Jan. 23 session will be livestreamed at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream, and kept as an archived stream so that it can be viewed at a convenient time.

To learn more about emergency procedures on Marshall’s campus, visit marshall.edu/emergency.

