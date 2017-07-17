Marshall University Career Services Receives Enterprise Grant for Student Internships

Marshall University Career Services recently received a $2,000 grant from the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Enterprise Holdings, which operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent-A-Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries.

The grant will be used to fund four student internships at local non-profit agencies, according to Debby Stoler, assistant director for development and outreach in Marshall’s Career Services Center.

“Our non-profit agencies in the Huntington area can provide valuable work experiences for our students who are interested in the non-profit sector. Unfortunately, these agencies do not always have funding to provide a paid internship,” Stoler said. “This grant will allow four Marshall students to have a four-week paid internship in the non-profit sector.”

According to Stoler, Enterprise Rent-A-Car has provided and continues to provide internship and entry level employment opportunities to Marshall students.

“Enterprise has a top-notch program. They offer an exciting and progressive career path for those students and graduates who are passionate about a career in sales and management,” Stoler said.

Staff within the Career Services Center plan to have everything in place to offer these internships in the fall semester. The internships will be posted to Marshall JobTrax, and students will be able to apply through their JobTrax account.

For more information, contact the university’s Career Services Center at 304-696-2370 or by e-mailing career-services@marshall.edu.