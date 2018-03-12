Marshall, Operation Underground Railroad to host training on combating child exploitation

Marshall University will host a training session by Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), a nonprofit organization that rescues children from child sex traffickers around the world.

O.U.R. will conduct a one-day workshop on the investigation of child sex trafficking from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, in the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center on Marshall’s Huntington campus. The workshop is open to law enforcement officers and college students from the Bluegrass State Intelligence Community Center of Academic Excellence. It will cover solicitations, child pornography, digital forensics and the commercial sex industry.

Last fall, a group of Marshall University’s Digital Forensics and Information Assurance students, faculty and staff assisted O.U.R. in an effort that resulted in the liberation of nearly 40 child trafficking victims and the arrest of 10 suspected traffickers. The effort took place over several weeks and involved sex trafficking in Latin America, the Caribbean and Southeast Asia.

The upcoming training will be sponsored by the College of Science/Digital Forensics and Information Assurance. For more information or to register, contact John Sammons, director of Digital Forensics and Information Assurance, at sammons17@marshall.edu.

To learn more about O.U.R., visit: http://ourrescue.org.