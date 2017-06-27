Marsa Myers shines as WVSBDC 2017 State Star

America’s Small Business Development Center will recognize Business Coach Marsa Myers as West Virginia’s 2017 State Star, announced Erika Bailey, state director of the West Virginia Small Business Development Center.

The 2017 State Stars will be recognized during the America’s SBDC 37th Annual Conference this September in Nashville, Tennessee.

Each year, the national organization recognizes outstanding SBDC members throughout the country. To be nominated, State Stars must demonstrate exemplary performance, make a significant contribution to their SBDC programs and show a strong commitment to small business development in their respective states.

“Marsa’s performance has been stellar,” said Bailey. “She surpassed her capital infusion goal for the year by the end of May, just eight months into the fiscal year. She has contributed her insight, creativity and expertise to our network’s strategic committees that evaluate and improve our network’s client-focused tools and processes.”

Myers received her master’s degree from West Virginia University. She also is a certified Professional Coach (PC). She joined the WVSBDC in 2015. Her office in Parkersburg serves Calhoun, Doddridge, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt and Wood counties.

Myers is part of the WVSBDC statewide network of business coaches. The coaches are skilled individuals with professional certifications who provide confidential one-on-one consulting for small businesses interested in opening, improving or expanding in the Mountain State.

As part of the West Virginia Development Office, the WVSBDC creates economic impact by offering entrepreneurs and small businesses cost-effective business coaching and technical assistance.