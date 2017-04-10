Main Street Walks Presents: Walk 100 Miles in 100 Days

With warmer weather on the horizon, what better time to get out and be active? Walking is one of the easiest and most convenient forms of physical activity. Almost anyone can walk, no special equipment needed. You just need a safe place and a decent pair of shoes.

Healthy Berkeley: It’s Up to Us is presenting Walk 100 Miles in 100 Days to encourage all to get active, get out and walk. Regular physical activity helps to prevent and/or manage diabetes, heart disease, osteoporosis and certain cancers; improves strength, balance and circulation; helps you sleep better; improves mood and sense of well-being; helps to lose and maintain weight and manage stress.

A kickoff event will be held April 15 from 11:30am – 1:00pm on the town square in downtown Martinsburg during Main Street Martinsburg’s Pet Parade and Easter Egg Roll. Look for information on the Main Street Martinsburg website, www.mainstreetmartinsburg.com, Healthy Berkeley website, www.healthyberkeleywv.com or facebook page facebook.com/HealthyBerkeleyWV. Join others in Martinsburg who are getting active and healthy.

New this year, Walk 100 Miles in 100 Days is open to Jefferson County residents. Look for information about any events in Jefferson County on the Jefferson County Parks and Recreation website www.jeffersoncountywv.org/county-government/county-agencies/parks-recreation or Bros and Bras www.brosandbrashq.com.

If you would like more information about Healthy Berkeley or are interested in getting involved, please contact Dana M. DeJarnett at 304-264-1287, ext. 31814 or email ddejarnett@wvumedicine.org.