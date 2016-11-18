Lost & Found: My Travel Checklist

By Katie Allie

These are my stories from the road and hard-won guidance from a thoughtful traveler. If I’m making you curious about getting lost and finding the good stuff in this great big world we all share, then I’m doing something right.

You know the easy stuff: turn your cellular data off, confirm your reservations and arrange to board your dog. What else do you need to remember to do, particularly if you’re venturing out of the country? Read on to find out what’s on my tried and true international travel checklist, no matter where I’m going.

Gather your most vital information in one place and email it to yourself and someone you trust.

This includes a scanned copy of your passport, all your flight times and confirmation numbers, hotel information and a general outline of your plans. This has come in handy for me a number of times, but especially the time I was caught in a natural disaster while abroad. All the phone lines were down, and wait times were excruciating. My parents were able to contact the airline on my behalf to change my return plans, and they also got in touch with my hotel to let them know I would be arriving one day later. A scanned copy of your passport is important in the event that you lose your real passport. If you do lose it, having a copy is helpful when working with the United States embassy while abroad to appropriately identify yourself and receive new documentation. A scanned copy is not a valid travel document, however, and you should never try to travel with only a copy.

Register with the government’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP).

The Smart Traveler Enrollment Program was put in place as a free service for United States citizens traveling abroad to register with the State Department and receive updates and information about their destination(s). In the event of an emergency, the government may more readily find you and provide available assistance, keep you updated on warnings in your area and help family members find you. I have an account I update every time I travel abroad. Before I go, I sit down with my list of accommodations and dates, which I’ve already gathered so I can e-mail it to myself and my family, and simply input them. True life example: the year my husband and I honeymooned in Thailand was also the year the government collapsed and was in danger of falling to a military coup—talk about pre-trip anxiety! I made sure to register with this program and was kept updated the whole time regarding the political situation on the ground. Thankfully, all was well for tourists while we were there.

Notify your bank and credit card companies of where you’ll be, and find out about their foreign transaction fees.

Simply call the number on the back of the card and ask to put a travel notification on your account. This way, your card won’t be embarrassingly declined. While you have them on the line, ask what foreign transaction fees they charge, including ATM fees. This could have a significant impact on which card you choose to use while abroad.

Exchange money.

My general rule of thumb is that you should always arrive in a country with at least the equivalent of $50 of the appropriate currency in hand. You never know what may come up—from tuk tuk rides to visa fees, cash is king. Your bank will often have a good exchange rate. AAA also carries more than 90 currencies and can get it to you in as little as one to two business days. Even non-members can partake, so there are no excuses.

Make sure your passport is still valid, then check it again.

Did you know that in a number of countries, your passport must be valid for six months beyond the date of your return to the United States? That means that if you’re headed on vacation from March 1-10, your passport cannot expire until at least September 10, six months beyond the date of your return. Even if the country you’re traveling to doesn’t specifically mention this rule, better safe than sorry. Airlines can—and do—deny boarding to passengers whose passports are due to expire all the time, not to mention customs agents. If yours is expiring anytime in the next year, it’s time to renew.

About the Author

Katie Allie is a West Virginia native who holds degrees in English and elementary education. A teacher by trade, she spent years in a classroom before branching out as a travel consultant and writer. With five continents under her belt and an affinity for noodle soup, it should come as no surprise that she loves to write about food and talk adventure. She may be reached at hello@acrossthelinetravel.com.