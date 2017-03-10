Lost & Found: New River Gorge

By Katie Allie

The greater New River Gorge recreation area is very close to my heart. I had my first whitewater rafting experience there as a high school senior on a class trip, spent summers skimming across Summersville Lake in college and, not so long ago, married my childhood sweetheart on a fall day overlooking the gorge. This area is one of my favorite places on Earth, and I’ve accumulated a few bucket list items and found hallowed grounds over the years from my visits there. While this guide is by no means comprehensive, I hope it introduces you to a few places and spaces in the Wild and Wonderful that you may not have noticed before. Here are some of my picks for where to stay, what to do and where to eat on your next visit to the New River Gorge.

Outdoor Recreation Opportunities

Endless Wall Trail

You know those photos of the ridiculous views you see of the New River Gorge? This is where people are hiking to take them. Impressive vistas span the length of the trail, and it’s short and easily accessible. Note, however, that there are no guard rails and the last part of the trail is pretty rugged terrain with ladders, so leave Grandma and your kids back at home base.

Arrowhead Bike Farm

Open seasonally with bike rentals, trail information and a Biergarten, this is the place to head whether you’re an experienced mountain biker or looking to dabble for a day. Mountain biking is much different than shredding through your neighborhood, but they’ll talk you through the logistics and send you off on an appropriate trail to enjoy some of the best scenery in the state.

Wild Blue Adventure Company Flights

How has no one made a bigger deal out of this existing yet? For a little more than pocket change, a well-experienced pilot will take you up in his two-seater open-cockpit World War II Stearman biplane and swoop you through the skies on one of several different routes. The flights are only one person at a time, since the other seat is for the pilot, and you’ll need to wear goggles and fasten your seatbelt, because he’ll do acrobatics with you too. I can’t make up something this cool!

Bridge Walk at the New River Gorge Bridge

It’s “the second largest single-span steel arch in the Western Hemisphere” and “the highest vehicle carrying bridge in the United States,” and you can legally walk under it to get one of the most unique views in the state any time of year. If the weather is poor, it’s a great option to consider since you’ll be under the bridge.

Restaurant Recommendations

Clearly, the key to my heart lies in my stomach.

Secret Sandwich Society

When I got married, I included a little area guide in the wedding invitations and made sure to suggest this place to my guests. Now, a number of those guests who were non-West Virginia residents let me know they go out of their way to head down Route 19 and stop at this gem—it’s that good. I order the deceptively simple Hoover and wash it down with whatever they have on tap from Bridge Brew Works. Speaking of which . . .

Bridge Brew Works

While there is no restaurant, this local craft brewery has taproom hours, so you can fill a growler and take it back to your cabin. I’m a huge fan of the seasonally brewed Oktoberfest or always-available Long Point Lager.

Vandal’s Kitchen

Those buttery biscuits from Tudor’s—you know the ones I’m talking about—will always have a place in my heart, but sometimes I need something a little lighter to get me going. Breakfast at Vandal’s Kitchen hits the spot, and they serve lunch, too.

Pies & Pints

I had to include this. It’s the original location of this chain and the place that first introduced me to the tongue-wonder that is Grape & Gorgonzola pizza. If you’re being good and ordering a salad, their house vinaigrette is indescribably good.

Gumbo’s Cajun Restaurant

It’s not every day you come across a bona-fide Cajun restaurant in this part of the world, but if you find yourself with an inexplicable craving for she-crab soup or oysters while you’re in town, I think I know why.

Country Thai Restaurant

With a daily changing menu served buffet style, this is the perfect inexpensive option for when you’re looking for a change of pace from the typical American fare.

Accommodation Options

There are so many cabin options around, but these three stand out as my top picks.

The Barn Loft

A unique stay option that is a step above camping and about as charming as they come, I’ve covered The Barn Loft before. Open seasonally as weather allows, this is a wonderful way to spend your weekend somewhere new, make a new friend and be in the middle of all the action.

Adventures on the Gorge

There are other resort-style cabin rentals in the area, but this is where I have always made my home base when I’m in town. They have everything from basic camping to luxurious multi-bedroom cabins with a hot tub and much to choose from in between. Plus, dining and activities are right there on campus. The Tree Tops Zip Line Canopy Tour is a personal favorite.

The Confluence Resort

The Confluence Resort is another beautiful cabin option in the area, especially if you’re having an event. It has views for miles, fire pit space and easy access to everything the area has to offer with the expertise of a friendly local owner to help you make important decisions like, “Hiking or fishing today?” or “Local restaurant or campfire cookout?” when you’re just too overwhelmed with the natural beauty.

