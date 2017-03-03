Lost & Found: 5 Places Near West Virginia That Go Big for St. Patrick’s Day

By Katie Allie

St. Patrick’s Day: every year it comes around to bless us with the luck o’ the Irish—and also some green beer and feisty leprechauns. In Ireland and other places around the world where a sizeable Irish population has settled, March 17th is usually a festive day and a popular time to break out your best green gear.

Despite the general American enthusiasm for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, it is only celebrated as a public holiday in the Republic of Ireland; Northern Ireland; Newfoundland; Labrador, a Canadian province and the Caribbean island of Montserrat, a British overseas territory, but you can certainly find a celebration closer to home without looking too hard. Here are a few locations close to the Mountain State where you can find a good party if you’re looking to spread some Irish cheer.

Cleveland, OH

With Ohio’s largest and oldest St Patrick’s Day celebration, Cleveland is a sure bet for a good time in March. They held their first parade in honor of the date in 1867 and set an attendance record in 2012 with 500,000 people present. There is even a handy guide with tips for surviving your day while drinking your green beer responsibly in Cleveland.

Louisville, KY

The Ancient Order of Hibernians, the oldest Irish Catholic organization in America, is responsible for the annual parade that takes place every year in Louisville. There is also a Blessing of the Beer and Tapping of the Keg, which should key you in on the celebratory tone of the day here.

Montreal, Canada

Okay, so it’s not that close to West Virginia, but it is home to one of the longest-running and largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in North America, which has been held since 1824. Area Irish pubs often serve an Irish breakfast to help you get your day started right and hold St. Patrick-themed activities all week long. They are worth the trip north to check it out!

Pittsburgh, PA

With plenty of Irish heritage to go around in Pittsburgh, it’s no surprise that St Patrick’s Day is met with enthusiasm there. Along with Irish dancing celebrations, live Irish music and a parade that has been running since 1869, there is also an enormous party in the South Side, which is often full from dawn until well after dusk with revelers.

Washington, D.C.

Of course there’s a parade in D.C., but the Capital City offers more, too. Check out the 2017 ShamrockFest line up; visit the oldest parish in D.C. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, which opened its doors in 1794, or just take a stroll by the White House, whose front fountain is often dyed green for the occasion. Sláinte!

Here are a few more fun St. Patrick’s Day facts:

Outside of the places that reserve it as a national holiday, St. Patrick’s Day is most widely celebrated in the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

Patrick’s Day is celebrated in more countries than any other national festival.

We don’t really know the exact dates when St. Patrick lived, but we celebrate on March 17th because it is supposedly the day of his death.

It is believed that St. Patrick was not actually Irish.

About the Author

Katie Allie is a West Virginia native who holds degrees in English and elementary education. A teacher by trade, she spent years in a classroom before branching out as a travel consultant and writer. With five continents under her belt and an affinity for noodle soup, it should come as no surprise that she loves to write about food and talk adventure. She may be reached at hello@acrossthelinetravel.com, and you can read more about her adventures at www.wvexecutive.com/category/executive-exclusives.