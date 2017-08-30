Logan Chamber Brings Back Fire and Ice Craft Beer, Chili Cook Off Event

The second annual West Virginia Fire and Ice, Logan, West Virginia’s first craft beer and chili cook-off festival, will take place again this year on Friday, September 29 from 7 – 10 p.m. The event is held in support of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and will be at the Logan County Airport, 32437 Band Mill Hollow Road, Ethel, WV

This year’s event will combine an unlimited tasting of some of Appalachia’s most popular craft beer along with some of the area’s best chili. Headlining this year’s event will be country and classic rock group, The Band Wagon from Hamlin, W. Va.

In addition to $25 general admission ticketing, sponsors are welcome for the event. If you are interested in purchasing a sponsorship, please contact the chamber office at 304-752-1324 or logancountychamber@frontier.com Online ticket purchases are available by visiting www.logancountychamberofcommerce.com

Applications for the chili cook-off competition will be accepted through Monday, September 18, 2017. The Festival is also looking for volunteers. If you are interested in participating, please contact the Logan Chamber office.

The Logan Chamber of Commerce has been leading the voice of businesses in Logan County for more than 100 years. With more than 200 members, the chamber brings together businesses and organizations with the common goal of improving the quality of life and advocating for businesses in the Logan County area.

Ticket Address Blank: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wv-fire-and-ice-tickets-36259028731.