Local Employee Benefits Professional Becomes First Health Rosetta Certified Advisor in West Virginia

Joseph H. Deacon III, of Deacon & Deacon Insurance Agency in Charleston, WV, has been accepted to join the rigorous Health Rosetta Institute Certified Benefit Advisor program. This distinction sets him apart as a truly innovative advisor, one committed to reshape healthcare’s status quo while improving their client organizations’ financial future and their employee’s productivity.

Dave Chase, founder of Health Rosetta had this to say about this notable class of advisors: “Forward-leaning benefits experts are the vanguard that are worth their weight in gold. They’ve left behind wasteful, obsolete approaches that plague most employers. They’re the architects and members of the Health Rosetta Institute. I can’t thank them enough. They take what Margaret Mead once said to heart: ‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.’”

Joseph H. Deacon III is one of only about 60 such Health Rosetta advisors that exist across the country today. “It is a rare honor,” he says, “and a wonderful feeling to be recognized as we work to re-shape the industry. Our mission has always been to do away with the waste that has traditionally left employers spending more each year on health insurance and getting less in benefits. This certification is a good sign that we’re making tremendous strides in that journey.”

With the Health Rosetta Certification, our clients will gain access to an even broader array of techniques that have helped all types of organizations reduce their healthcare spending by 20% or more. We look forward to working with more West Virginia companies to implement reference-based pricing, transparent pharmacy benefits, direct primary care, and other transformative practices. These techniques and more are covered in Dave Chase’s book, The CEO’s Guide to Restoring the American Dream: How to Deliver World Class Health Care to Your Employees at Half the Cost.