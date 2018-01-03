Living Well Chronic Disease Self-Management Program

WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center, in collaboration with the Berkeley County Health Department, is offering a program for those dealing with chronic disease.

Living Well, a chronic disease self-management program, is a six-session workshop designed to help individuals coping with one or more chronic diseases learn to take day-to-day responsibility for their care, increase the skills necessary to manage their disease and work effectively with their health care professional. In addition, participants will learn problem-solving and decision-making skills which enable them to confront the challenges of living with a chronic illness.

A new workshop begins Jan. 31 and meets every Wednesday through March 7 from 1 – 3:30 p.m. at the Berkeley Senior Center, 217 North High Street in Martinsburg. The registration deadline is Jan. 26.

Living Well was developed by the Patient Education Research Center at the Stanford University School of Medicine. Leaders have been trained in the curriculum and follow Stanford’s guidelines which have been medically approved and rigorously tested to ensure effectiveness.

Participants of Living Well have reported significant changes in health such as less fatigue, less disability, improved functioning and fewer hospital stays. Participants have also shown improvements in exercise adherence, pain and stress management, communication with physicians and more confidence in their ability to manage their conditions.

The weekly workshops are two hour sessions, and each participant receives a book on healthy living. Program content includes learning the skills that can help participants:

Develop and maintain a long-term exercise program

Manage fatigue

Deal with anger, depression and other negative emotions

Manage pain and stress without medication

Communicate better with family/friends/physicians

Use prescribed medication appropriately

Eat healthier

Make informed treatment decisions

Develop decision-making and problem-solving skills

Living Well is free and open to those with one or more chronic conditions. Everyone can benefit from learning the skills to coordinate all the activities needed to manage their health, as well as help them maintain a full and active life. Those with the following chronic conditions are encouraged to participate: heart disease, lung disease, arthritis, stroke diabetes, multiple sclerosis, chronic fatigue syndrome or asthma. It is very useful for individuals with chronic conditions who also struggle with weight management issues. Participants are welcome to bring a family member or friend with them.

To register or for more information, contact Dana M. DeJarnett at 304-264-1287, ext. 31814 or ddejarnett@wvumedicine.org.