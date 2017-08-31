Littler’s Constance Weber Named Lawyer of the Year in Best Lawyers In America 2018 Guide

Constance H. Weber, a shareholder in the Charleston office of Littler, the world’s largest labor and employment law practice representing management, has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America© as “Lawyer of the Year” within her practice in Charleston. Additionally, more than 200 Littler attorneys were included in the 2018 edition of the esteemed legal guide.

With more than two decades of experience, Weber practices across the employment law spectrum, regularly defending clients in claims related to discrimination and harassment; hiring, performance management and termination; leaves of absence and disability accommodation; and wage and hour. She advises employers on everyday workplace issues, including the implementation of policies, procedures and handbooks.

Active in the community, Weber serves as chair of the Continuing Legal Education Commission for the West Virginia State Bar, where she is a member of the Women’s Lawyer Committee. She is also a member of the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia and the Defense Research Institute. She serves as president of the Board of Directors for the Gabriel Project of West Virginia and is a board member of the Kanawha-Charleston Soccer Foundation.

Weber has been recognized Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business Chambers USA. She earned her J.D. from West Virginia University College of Law and her B.A. from Queens University of Charlotte.

In addition to Weber, nine other Littler attorneys were distinguished as “Lawyer of the Year” within the labor and employment practice and their respective metropolitan regions: John T. Bauer (Long Island, New York), Edward T. Ellis (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania), Linda O. Headley (Houston, Texas), Sandra C. Ketner (Reno, Nevada), Elizabeth A. Lalik (Tysons Corner, Virginia), Alan L. McLaughlin (Indianapolis, Indiana), George E. O’Brien Jr. (New Haven, Connecticut), Charles A. Powell IV (Birmingham, Alabama) and John M. Skonberg (San Francisco, California).

Published in nearly 70 countries, The Best Lawyers guide is determined by peer-review evaluations of thousands of lawyers.