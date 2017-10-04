Lewisburg Area Residents Invited to Community Gathering to Discuss Broadband Service

Lewisburg area residents are invited to a community gathering to discuss potential plans to bring broadband Internet service to the areas in and around the Pinnacle, Echols Acres, and Rolling subdivisions.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at 7 p.m. at the Greenbrier Valley Brewery. Dr. David Yost of Greenbrier County is the meeting facilitator.

“When the State Legislature passed House Bill 3093 during the 2017 Regular Session to promote broadband Internet to the unserved and underserved citizens of rural West Virginia, it gave us residents here in Greenbrier County hope,” Yost said. “We’ve been trying for years to get reliable service to our area, hopefully this bill will provide a big step forward toward that goal.”

Yost said members of the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council and local Internet provider representatives will be in attendance to discuss potential options and answer questions about broadband service.

“We are one of the first areas in the state to inquire about this broadband Internet initiative since the broadband bill was passed in July,” Yost said. “We have the potential to be the model for other areas of West Virginia in establishing broadband internet to rural areas of the state.”

To learn more about the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council, visit https://broadband.wv.gov. For more information about the October 11 gathering, please contact Dr. Yost at 304-661-0631 or by email at dm_yost@icloud.com.