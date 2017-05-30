Lauttamus Announces Expansion, New Location

Lauttamus Communications & Security has announced a major expansion to better serve customers in Western Pennsylvania and North Central West Virginia.

Lauttamus, headquarters in Weirton, outgrew its previous business location in Pennsylvania and will now be operating out of a new facility at 29 Noblestown Road in Carnegie, Pa. The company has offices in Weirton, Wheeling, Morgantown and now Carnegie, with customers in 34 states across the U.S.

“Lauttamus will be providing two-way radio communications, residential and commercial security, the Internet of things, with plans to expand into professional services for articial intelligence devices, since Western Pa. is a hotbed for these technologies,” CEO Paul Lauttamus said. “We have experienced over triple digit growth in our radio communications divison over the last year, and we are excited about our growth potential here.”

“Over the last 3 years, we have acquired assets or integrated into our business Engineered Communications, Mobile Radio Services, Inc., J.R. Alarm Systems, and Guard Duty,” he added.

The new facility location was chosen because it is convenient for customers and it provides 28,000 square feet sufficient space to accommodate future growth. The new office includes a garage, warehouse, sales offices, customer service, and car outfitting space for public safety, mobile data, GPS, and two-way radio installations.

Lauttamus will also be constructing an innovation center after opening that will showcase the different types of technology products that the company sells and services.

Lauttamus recently partnered with Carnegie Mellon on Ted Talks and the Pittsburgh Technology Council, and the company continues to seek new partnerships that support business growth. Lauttamus has also been very active in the Tri State Area with community service projects.

About Lauttamus Communications & Security: The company specializes in wireless networks; two-way radio systems; inbound call center services; integrated security services; communications towers; mass notification systems for emergency communications; burglar alarm intrusion and surveillance systems; medical alert systems; paging; and customized consulting services. Lauttamus has locations throughout the tri-state area, and the company now has customers in 34 states across the U.S.

For more information, visit lauttamus.com, or call 412-344-9000.