The Last Hoorah: One-of-a-Kind Wedding Party Weekends

By Maggie Matsko

Your best friend just announced his or her engagement, and you have bravely accepted the responsibility of planning the bachelor or bachelorette party. If you’re looking to put a spin on the traditional last night out before “I do,” consider making it a weekend getaway celebration in West Virginia.

Regardless of the party’s theme or guests’ interests, West Virginia’s unique accommodations will make this an event to be remembered. From a weekend of outdoor adventure to a relaxing, low-key overnight getaway, West Virginia has the right venue for your best friend’s last hoorah.

Adventures on the Gorge

Adventures on the Gorge (AOTG) has a wide variety of outdoor adventure activities for all the thrill seekers in the wedding party. With choices such as whitewater rafting, zip lining, rock climbing, rappelling, biking, paint balling, hiking, caving and horseback riding, a special weekend at AOTG is sure to be action-packed.

For those who prefer activities on calmer waters, the perfect destination sits just 20 miles north of AOTG—Summersville Lake. Groups can kick back and take in the scenery from aboard the deck of a pontoon boat for the day or explore the lake’s channels by paddleboard or kayak. To take in the lake’s beauty from land, the Summersville Lake Lighthouse offers a 360-degree gallery deck with amazing views of Summersville Lake and the Gauley River National Recreation Area.

Downtown Fayetteville is packed with things to do. Visitors can dine at local favorites like The Cathedral Café and Secret Sandwich Society or pass the time shopping with a visit to the large antique mall or unique shops like Twisted Gypsy’s and Mountain Art Glass. Guests can also rent bikes for the weekend and explore on their own.

For lodging, AOTG has several options to choose from for both small and large parties. The deluxe two-to-four-bedroom cabins are fully furnished and include hot tubs while the cozy mountain cabins include amenities like a kitchenette. For a rustic experience, campsites with shared bathhouses are available, and those looking for luxury will not be disappointed with beautiful rental homes nearby.

The Greenbrier

The Greenbrier is a one-stop destination for all bachelor and bachelorette party needs. With more than 55 activities on this 11,000-acre playground, there is something for everyone.

America’s Resort has outdoor activities ranging from golf, tennis, off-road driving, falconry and horseback riding to canopy tours, shooting, ice skating and swimming, and indoor activities include relaxing in the spa, gambling in the casino, attending a culinary or glass-blowing demonstration, shopping and attending afternoon tea.

The Greenbrier has some of the most beautiful lodging options. From Greenbrier estate homes and legacy cottages to signature resort rooms, every accommodation at The Greenbrier provides a warm and inviting setting.

When you want to get away from the resort for the afternoon, head out to Lewisburg, the jewel of Southern West Virginia. Named America’s Coolest Small Town, Lewisburg is filled with quaint shops, trendy restaurants and unique galleries, which ensure a fun-filled adventure. Grab last-minute accessories or wedding gifts while shopping at Brick House Antiques, High Country Boutique or Sunflower Soul; have lunch at the Stardust Café, Del Sol Café & Market

or The Livery; and finish the day at one of Lewisburg’s many galleries, including The Washington Street Gallery or Wolf Creek Gallery.

Shepherdstown

Located in the lower Shenandoah Valley, Shepherdstown offers the opportunity for visitors to enjoy a combination of rivers, mountains, trails and parks all in one place. With hiking, biking, golfing, boating, fishing and geocaching, there’s never a shortage of things to do. Guests will also enjoy antiquing at Look in Pop’s Attic Antiques, gaming and horse racing at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, touring the facility at Bloomery Plantation Distillery, enjoying lunch at LellyBelle Cafe and attending a race at Summit Point Motorsports Park. Shepherdstown is also a haven for the creative arts with a variety of galleries and theaters and a local music scene. For all those history buffs in the party, Shepherdstown is situated just minutes from Civil War landmarks such as Antietam National Battlefield and Harpers Ferry Historic National Park.

Within walking distance of the downtown area, the Thomas Shepherd Inn, a local bed and breakfast, is the perfect spot for a weekend getaway. On the grounds, there is also a collection of unique shops and restaurants. Another lodging option for bachelor or bachelorette parties is The Inn at Charles Town, which offers comfortable guest rooms and features 18 spacious suites, all with premier views of the thoroughbred racetrack.

Snowshoe Mountain Resort

As one of West Virginia’s premier destinations, Snowshoe Mountain Resort is situated 4,848 feet above sea level and is sure to be an adventure no matter what season it is. For a summer event, Snowshoe has mountain biking, hiking, golfing and off-roading. There is also Snowshoe’s best-kept secret—Shaver’s Lake. There, guests will find a variety of watercraft, a beach area with chairs and umbrellas, a swimming area with inflatables and the Boathouse Restaurant.

During the winter, there is skiing, snowboarding and even tubing. Snowshoe hosts snowmobile, Polaris RZR and Ace tours that allow guests to experience the back country of West Virginia. The Cabin in the Woods escape room serves up riddles and mystery for those looking for thrills. Parties can also step into relaxation at the Spa at Snowshoe with an array of treatments and packages, as well as a full-service salon.

The great thing about booking a stay at Snowshoe is that the wide variety of accommodations are tailored to fit parties of all sizes. Condominiums, townhouses, hotel rooms and resort homes are available for the weekend, all within minutes of amazing restaurants. From sit-down dining at Cheat Mountain Pizza to stopping at the local bar, Moonshine, and grabbing coffee at the AK Market, Snowshoe is serving up whatever party guests are in the mood for.