Labor Day Weekend Just the Beginning of Fall Getaways at Canaan Valley Resort

With the floor of the valley at an altitude of 3,200 feet above sea level, Canaan Valley in West Virginia’s Allegheny Mountains is known for being welcomingly cooler than much of the surrounding region.

When fall rolls around, the valley takes on vibrant colors with shades of reds, oranges and yellows creating a spectacular backdrop for a wide variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, geocaching, golfing and scenic chairlift rides to the top of the mountain. Add in a variety of local events and festivals, and Canaan Valley Resort State Park makes for a great home base.

“Fall is the favorite season for so many of our guests, and I can’t blame them,” said Steve Drumheller, general manager of Canaan Valley Resort. “The temperatures are comfortable, the harvest is yielding great food and everybody just seems to be active.”

Canaan Valley is home to more than 50 species of deciduous trees such as ashes, hickories, oaks, maples and more than create a colorful palette. Fall foliage typically peaks in late September.

Canaan Valley Resort in Canaan Valley Resort State Park offers multiple ways to enjoy the season. The following promotions require advanced reservations and do not include resort fee and taxes. Some blackout dates apply.

Labor Day

Guests can enjoy the final summer holiday weekend with the Labor Day Special featuring room rates starting at $99 per night for those staying three consecutive nights starting Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

Autumn Daze

Lodge rooms are available through Oct. 22 at a discount of 20 percent for a two-night stay and 25 percent for three or more consecutive nights. Advanced reservations are required, and guests must use the promotion code AUTMN20 for two-night stays and AUTMN25 for visits of three or more nights.

Mountain Escape Getaways

Also available through Oct. 22, this package features two nights of lodging in a standard double queen room, two breakfasts per person, a hiking trail guide, scenic chairlift ride, one round of mini golf and access to the resort’s Beech Club featuring an indoor pool, fitness center, whirlpool and sauna. Rates start at $138 per person and are based upon double occupancy.

Leaf Peepers Festival

Held Sept. 22-24 and hosted by the Tucker County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the 29th Annual Leaf Peepers Festival features a variety of events such as a parade, food and craft fair, car show, live music and golf tournament.

Dolly Sods Fields of Fire Tour

Held Sept. 23, this tour celebrates the valley’s dramatic fall foliage at its peak. The event includes guided walks, box lunch and roundtrip shuttle from Canaan Valley Resort to the Dolly Sods Wilderness Area. Participants are urged to bring cameras for photography opportunities.

Wild Walks Weekend

On Oct. 7 guides will lead hikers on an eight-mile walk between Blackwater Falls State Park and Canaan Valley Resort State Park. The event includes a cookout lunch, shuttle service and an event memento. Registration fee charged.

Canaan Valley Resort is in north central West Virginia approximately three hours from Pittsburgh, 2½ hours from Washington, D.C. and 2¾ hours from Charleston, WV. To reserve accommodations, visit www.canaanresort.com or call 1-800-622-4121.