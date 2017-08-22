Kurtanich, Marinkovich, Miller, Ryan, Terry and VanDeveer Join Law Firm Babst Calland

Attorneys Adie D. Kurtanich, Nathan D. Marinkovich, Drew G. Miller, Matthew A. Ryan, Ellen R. Terry, and Kathryn A. VanDeveer recently joined Babst Calland in the Firm’s Mineral Title Services and Energy and Natural Resources groups.

Ms. Kurtanich, staff attorney, focuses her practice primarily on counseling various energy, oil, gas and mineral-related clients on transaction matters, including title examination, title curative, oil and gas title opinions, and due diligence. A 2003 graduate of Emory University School of Law, she previously worked in-house as a regulatory attorney for a local utility company.

Mr. Marinkovich, associate, focuses his practice primarily on counseling various energy, oil, gas, and mineral-related clients on transaction matters, including title examination, title curative, oil and gas title opinions, and due diligence. A 2013 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, he previously worked as an associate at a mid-sized law firm in Wexford, Pa., where he assisted clients with a variety of workers’ compensation matters.

Mr. Miller, associate, focuses his practice primarily on counseling various energy, oil, gas and mineral-related clients on transaction matters related to oil and gas title issues and opinions. A 2007 graduate of the Widener University School of Law, he previously was the senior title attorney at an oil and gas abstracting firm and an associate for a large oil and gas law firm.

Mr. Ryan, staff attorney, counsels various energy, oil, gas and mineral-related clients on transaction matters as they relate to gas title issues and opinions. A 2015 graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law, he previously was an associate at a small Greene County law firm.

Ms. Terry, staff attorney, focuses her practice primarily on counseling various energy, oil, gas, and mineral-related clients on transaction matters, including title examination, title curative, oil and gas title opinions, and due diligence. A 2011 graduate of Fordham University School of Law, she previously worked on title and curative matters for an Oklahoma-based land services company and as an analyst in the title group for an oil and gas company.

Ms. VanDeveer, staff attorney, counsels various energy, oil, gas and mineral-related clients on transaction matters, including title examination, title curative, oil and gas title opinions, and due diligence. A 2016 graduate of Duquesne University School of Law, she previously worked for two energy companies as an intern in the Land Administration and Acquisition department and Title department.