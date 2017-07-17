Keller Williams Realty Eastern Panhandle Enters West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania Markets

Keller Williams, the largest real estate franchise by agent count in the world, announces that it has relaunched its network in Martinsburg, WV and surrounding areas with the opening of Keller Williams Realty Eastern Panhandle.

The newest Keller Williams market center is led by Jay Deeds, operating principal & broker, and Stacy Lawing, team leader. The market center offers buyers and sellers exceptional service with decades of agent experience for West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Keller Williams keeps its agents performing at the highest level by offering leading-edge training and technology. Keller Williams Realty, Inc., was welcomed into the No. 1 spot on the 2017 Training Top 125 and earned induction into the Training Top 10 Hall of Fame in 2018 after ranking in the Top 10 for four consecutive years. The company’s models, systems and culture attract and retain the best agents in the business.

“We are proud of the way we do business and hope residents & clients will think of us when they think of real estate. We are the only office Keller Williams in WV, but it’s just the beginning. We welcome experienced and new agents to come grow with us,” said Jay Deeds.

The office is located at 105 Tavern Road, Martinsburg WV 25401. To contact Keller Williams Realty Eastern Panhandle call 304-901-4886, email klrw220@kw.com, or visit the website at www.KWEasternPanhandle.com.