Katrina Bowers Joins Law Firm Babst Calland

Katrina N. Bowers recently joined Babst Calland as an associate in the Energy and Natural Resources and Litigation practice groups. Ms. Bowers’ practice focuses primarily on representing oil, gas and coal companies in litigation concerning a variety of matters. She also advises clients regarding safety, health, and environmental regulations.

Ms. Bowers remains actively involved in the Defense Research Institute and the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia, where she has chaired the Safety and Health and Energy committees since 2013. She was also recognized as the 2016 Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia Young Lawyer of the Year.

A 2013 graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law, she previously served on the Moot Court Board and as president of the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia’s Student Society.

Commenting on her move to the Firm, Steven Green, managing shareholder of Babst Calland’s Charleston office, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Katrina Bowers to our Firm and to our established legal team in Charleston. As a litigator who focuses on energy-related law, she is a natural fit for us in serving the needs of existing and new clients in our region.”