Kathy Cosco Joins Ann Green Communications

Kathy Cosco has joined Ann Green Communications as Director of Business Development and Senior Consultant. In these roles, Cosco will assist clients with community engagement, crisis communications, information campaigns and event planning.

Cosco has spent more than 29 years in a variety settings in the communications field. She served nearly 20 years in a variety of positions for the Marketing and Public Relations Department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, was director of communications for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, and just prior to joining Ann Green Communications, was manager for government and external affairs in West Virginia for Frontier Communications.

“Kathy brings a broad range of experience that further enhances the services we offer our clients,” said Ann Green, president of Ann Green Communications. “She has extensive experience with media relations, community relations, public engagement, and crisis communications. She uses the perspectives from her previous experiences to help clients develop and execute comprehensive communications strategies.”

In addition to these positions, Cosco spent a short time as acting Press Secretary for Governor Earl Ray Tomblin and as the Communications Director for US Senator Joe Manchin’s 2012 re-election campaign.

She is a graduate of Marshall University’s W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism – Public Relations Sequence.