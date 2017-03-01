Justice Announces Legislation to Combat Drug Epidemic

Governor Jim Justice put forward legislation to stop West Virginia’s drug crisis. The bills aim to crackdown on out-of-state drug dealers and give the people of West Virginia a shot at making a full recovery to re-enter the workforce.

“A critical part of growing jobs in West Virginia is beating back the drug epidemic,” said Governor Jim Justice. “Our people are suffering because there aren’t enough treatment options in our state; I will fix that. We’ve got to get our people well so they can get back into the workforce and contribute. It’s real simple, West Virginia won’t see a jobs explosion until we have a drug-free workforce, and my plan will make that a reality.”

The Governor’s Plan To Fight West Virginia’s Drug Epidemic