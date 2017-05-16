Joseph Blalock Joins Dinsmore’s Wheeling Office

Joseph R. Blalock has joined Dinsmore & Shohl LLP’s Wheeling office as an associate in the firm’s Labor & Employment Department.

Mr. Blalock comes to Dinsmore from Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso, PLLC, where he was a litigation associate in the medical malpractice and deliberate intent practice areas. While at Flaherty, he litigated dozens of cases through ultimate resolution, including trial. Mr. Blalock is actively involved in the Wheeling community and currently maintains a seat on the city’s Human Rights Commission.

Mr. Blalock earned his J.D. from the West Virginia University College of Law. While in law school, he served as a student attorney for the Child and Family Advocacy Clinic. Mr. Blalock earned his B.A. in Philosophy & Foreign Language – German – from West Virginia University, graduating magna cum laude.