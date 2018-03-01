John Auge Receives AAF-WV Silver Medal Award

The American Advertising Federation of West Virginia (AAF-WV) honored John Auge, principal and co-founder of Auge+Gray+Drake, with the Silver Medal Award during the 2017 American Advertising Awards Reception in Charleston on February 22.

Auge, who has worked in the advertising industry in Charleston for decades, received a standing ovation from 100 of his colleagues and friends during the reception, which was hosted by Mardi Gras Resort & Casino at Louie’s Lounge.

The Silver Medal Award was established in 1959 by the American Advertising Federation to recognize professionals who have made outstanding contributions to advertising and who have been active in furthering the industry’s standards, creative excellence and responsibility in areas of social concern. Those who nominated Auge testify to how his vision and collaboration have elevated Charleston and fostered new talent to emerge.

“John is one of the region’s most distinctive creatives in the advertising industry,” said Abbey Fiorelli, president of AAF-WV. “Whether working with top agencies on national campaigns or helping community organizations launch successful brands to revitalize the city, John brings an incredible amount of talent and heart to everything he does.”

Prior to starting AGD, he worked as a creative lead at Charles Ryan Associates for 20 years, even becoming partner and holding a position as Senior Creative Counsel, and managing DesignSuite/CRA – an in-house, dedicated design practice where he and his creative team assist clients with design-specific and visual identity project needs that are awe-inspiring and award-winning.

Auge has worked with countless non-profit organizations, often volunteering his time and expertise. He exemplifies the motto of paying it forward.

“Years of new and experienced creatives have felt an impact by knowing and working with John Auge,” said Chris Gosses AAF-WV board member. “He sets the example with his personal and professional integrity.”

Auge is the recipient of industry awards for his work as well as the prestigious West Virginia 2016 Governor’s Award for the Arts.

He has received countless accolades from numerous clients for his ability to creatively enhance their brands and help to deliver unparalleled results.

For more information about AAF-WV, visit www.aafwv.com.