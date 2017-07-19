Joe Sinclair Joins The Thrasher Group

Architect Joe Sinclair has joined The Thrasher Group, Inc. Mr. Sinclair brings over ten years of architectural experience to the group’s expanding architecture division. He will be based in the group’s Charleston office and work with clients throughout the state.

Sinclair earned his Master of Architecture from the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, GA and his Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology from Fairmont State University. He has architectural experience in all phases of design ranging from a multitude of commercial, historic preservation, and multi-family residential projects. Sinclair also has a special interest in sustainable design and education, recently serving as an adjunct professor of construction management at Fairmont State University and BridgeValley Community and Technical College.

Prior to joining Thrasher, Sinclair worked at WYK Associates, Inc., where he was involved in a number of private and public projects including the new addition to the Clarksburg Treatment Center, the new Harrison/Taylor County 911 Center, and restoration work on the Upshur, Taylor, Tyler County Courthouses. He is a LEED Accredited Professional and a member of the WV chapters of the American Institute of Architects and United States Green Building Council.

The Thrasher Group is a leading multidisciplinary engineering and architectural firm serving public and private clientele throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. With more than 350 employees in five states, Thrasher is committed to providing solutions to clients’ challenges. For more information, please visit our website at www.thrashereng.com.