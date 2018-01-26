Job Creation and Continued Economic Growth Remain Top Priorities for the West Virginia Small Business Development Center

In a recent release of the West Virginia Small Business Development Center’s (WV SBDC) “Small Business Snapshot”, a semi-annual overview of statistics, percentages and success stories, the organization touted continued job creation and economic growth in the Mountain State.

“Over the last 5 years, our 17 business coaches in all 55 counties have assisted with creating 2,507 jobs, retaining 893 jobs, starting 596 new businesses and leveraging over $90 million dollars in capital for our clients,” said WV SBDC State Director Erika Bailey. “The vast amount of knowledge and experience our coaches have is phenomenal.”

During calendar year 2017, WV SBDC devoted 34 percent of its efforts to serving existing businesses. The rest of the time was divided between businesses in operation for a year or less and pre-venture clients people asking for information about starting a business. For 2018, one of WV SBDC’s top priorities is to continue to transfer more attention to growing and expanding established businesses in the Mountain State.

Bailey continued, “West Virginia’s existing businesses have the greatest potential for high growth in employment, revenue creation and economic prosperity. For small business owners hoping to move up to the next level, WV SBDC and our seasoned business coaches stand ready to assist.”

For over 35 years, the WV SBDC has remained the premier resource for small business creation and expansion in the Mountain State. As a key economic driver in the state, the WV SBDC offers a variety of services to entrepreneurs and small businesses that enable overall growth, increased profitability and economic prosperity for West Virginia’s economy.