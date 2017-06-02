Jim Estep

President & CEO

High Technology Foundation

Twitter: @JamesLEstep

By Samantha Cart

“Do well by doing good.”

This quote by Benjamin Franklin inspires Jim Estep, president and CEO of the High Technology Foundation, in his conviction to ensure his life and career ultimately contribute to the greater good.

Growing up in Braxton County, Estep’s childhood dream of being a Dr. Pepper truck driver in a scheme to access free soda eventually gave way to his insatiable curiosity for technology.

“I wasn’t a computer genius or anything close to it, but I had to understand how they worked and how they could be used,” he says. “I took every computer class offered at my high school and gained my first exposure to basic concepts and programming. That experience made it clear to me that I somehow wanted my future career to involve computers.”

Estep translated his curiosity into a successful career, working his way up from program manager to president of the High Technology Foundation, where his greatest professional achievements are on display.

Over the past seven years, Estep has won contracts to build the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Environmental Security Computing Center and two satellite ground stations for NOAA programs, and he recruited NOAA’s Security Operations Center to the I-79 Technology Park.

“I’m incredibly proud that I was able to bring these activities to West Virginia because it proves we can tackle even the most advanced technology challenges,” he says. “It also establishes a strong base for what I hope will be future growth in technology areas, such as high performance computing, satellite operations and cybersecurity.”

While his tech savvy has been a great asset to his career and the state, Estep has also used his work ethic and leadership skills to serve his country. After graduating from the West Virginia Institute of Technology and West Virginia University (WVU) with degrees in computer science, Estep served in the U.S. Army Reserve while also holding down a full-time career as a software engineer with Unisys Corporation. This dedication to hard work and the well-being of others has only grown as Estep continues to serve the people of his home state.

“I was born, raised and educated in West Virginia—it’s in my blood,” he says. “For this reason, I made the decision long ago to stay here and try to make it a better place.”

This commitment fuels Estep’s community involvement, including the leadership roles he chooses. He currently serves as chairman of the Mid-Atlantic Aerospace Complex and a board member for the NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium and West Virginia Roundtable.

He has also served as a board member for the Mid-Atlantic Technology, Research and Innovation Center; Glenville State College and Fairmont State University boards of governors; the advisory and enterprise committees for the WVU College of Engineering and Mineral Resources; and as chairman for the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s technology committee.

Estep regularly contributes to the United Way, American Cancer Society, WVU Medicine Children’s, WVU Creative Arts Center, the Positive Experience Youth Football Camp and the Muscular Dystrophy Association Lock-Up.

“Generally, I prefer to support causes that help kids,” he says. “In particular, I support causes that teach kids responsibility and teamwork and provide kids with a science, technology, engineering and math orientation. Ultimately, I give because I want our community, region and state to be better.”

Estep attributes his success and his outlook to those who have mentored him along the way.

“I have been very fortunate to have good people in my life who helped mold my perspective on what is really important,” he says. “I recently turned 50, and reaching that milestone makes everyone take a step back and look at their lives. I believe most wonder if their life has meant something. For me, the mentors I’ve been so lucky to have over the years helped me pursue a career and live a life I believe is and will continue to be meaningful.”

1989 Commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve

1993 Received a master’s degree in computer science from WVU

2000 Named president and CEO of the WV High Technology Consortium Foundation

2001 Began planning and development of the I-79 Technology Park

2008 Led the effort to recruit FBI operations to the tech park

2009 Led the effort to bring the Biometric Identity Management Agency to the tech park

2012 Led the effort to bring NOAA’s GOES-R ground station to the tech park

2015 Led the effort to recruit NOAA’s Security Operations Center to the tech park