Jennifer Garner, Chad Pennington and Brad Smith to Coach 2017 Innovating for Impact event at Marshall University

Who: Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business and Intuit®

What: Innovating for Impact 2017 Design for Delight Innovation Challenge

When: Wednesday, April 26, 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Joan C. Edwards Playhouse

Why: By arming Marshall’s most forward-thinking young scholars with Intuit’s techniques, mindsets and skills for developing breakthrough ideas, the 2017 Innovating for Impact program builds capabilities for Marshall University students to learn innovation techniques and make an impact on their community and the world.

Teams from seven of the university’s colleges met in Huntington in late March for a “boot camp” training with Intuit’s top Innovation Catalysts to put the company’s innovation principles into action. These teams have been using the techniques with continued guidance and advice to develop solutions to tackle three specific challenges facing West Virginia today: education for youth, substance abuse and bringing technology to our great state.

On Wednesday, April 26, in the style of popular reality TV show “Shark Tank,” celebrity and business leaders will coach Marshall University students at the finale event of the Innovating for Impact program.

At the event, the seven teams will present their ideas to a panel of celebrity coaches – including actress, producer and philanthropist Jennifer Garner (Board of Trustees for Save the Children), Marshall and NFL football legend Chad Pennington (Founder of 1st and 10 Foundation), and Intuit CEO and Marshall alumnus Brad D. Smith – who will coach the teams live on stage and choose the winning teams. Smith is also bringing some of his top Intuit leaders to provide feedback to the teams.

Winners will be invited to attend a special trip to the Silicon Valley and Intuit headquarters in California’s Bay Area for additional coaching.