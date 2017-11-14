Jefferson Medical Center Offers Health Programs at Anna Mae Reedy Senior Center

WVU Medicine Jefferson Medical Center is joining the Jefferson County Council on Aging to provide health and wellness educational programs for Jefferson County older adults.

The goal of both organizations is to enhance the quality of life of older adults. The health professional from Jefferson Medical Center will assist JCCOA in their mission to help older adults stay independent as long as possible through social, health and wellness, education, nutrition, recreation and various other supporting programs.

All presentations will begin at 11 a.m. and are open to the public at no charge. They will be held at the Anna Mae Reedy Senior Center at 103 West 5th Avenue in Ranson.

Dec. 4 – Mark Cucuzzella, M.D., What is Pre-Diabetes?

Dec. 6 – Carolyn Sagle, R.D., Health Holiday Foods

Dec. 11 – Mariah Norton, R.N., The Importance of Social Support

For more information about the presentations or the Senior Center, contact Gloria Hodges, JCCOA recreation lead, at 304-724-7111 or jccoarecaide@frontier.com.

For information about speakers, contact Dana M. DeJarnett at 304-264-1287, ext. 31814 or ddejarnett@wvumedicine.org.