Jefferson Medical Center Lab Receives College of American Pathologists Accreditation

The laboratory at WVU Medicine Jefferson Medical Center has been awarded accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), based on the results of a recent onsite inspection.

The laboratory’s director, Ryan H. Livengood, MD, was recently advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. Jefferson Medical Center’s laboratory is one of more than 7,000 CAP-accredited laboratories worldwide.

The CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960’s, is recognized by the federal government as being equal to or more stringent than the government’s own inspection program. Jefferson Medical Center’s laboratory has been CAP accredited since 2011

During the CAP accreditation process, a team of inspectors examines the laboratory’s records and quality control procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, laboratory facilities and equipment, the safety program and record, as well as the overall management of the laboratory.

“This rigorous accreditation process is designed to ensure the highest standard of care for our laboratory patients,” Livengood stated, adding, “It would not be possible without the sustained attention to quality by our dedicated laboratory staff.”