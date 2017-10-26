Jefferson County Development Authority Selects New Executive Director

The Jefferson County Development Authority (JCDA) is pleased to announce that Nicolas “Nic” Diehl will be its next Executive Director.

After an extensive search, the JCDA selected Diehl from a group of many qualified candidates from across the United States.

With Diehl, the JCDA will have a steady and experienced leader at the helm. Diehl has spent the past 12 years working with the West Virginia Department of Commerce in various capacities. Most recently, Diehl has been a Regional Manager for Business and Industrial Development focused on business expansion and retention in the Eastern Panhandle region of West Virginia. He brings extensive knowledge of the economic development process and the WV Department of Commerce and understands Jefferson County and its unique and advantageous position in the marketplace.

“We could not be more excited to have Nic Diehl joining the JCDA team. His experience and his positivity and enthusiasm will be a huge asset to Jefferson County as we move to the next phase of strategic economic growth,” said Eric Lewis, president of the JCDA Board of Directors.

“I’ve had the pleasure of occasionally working in Jefferson County for more than a decade. The community, the beauty of the area, and the people are all examples of why I love West Virginia. Jefferson County is a gem in our great state, with its workforce, its quality of life, and its strategic proximity to so many markets,” said Diehl. “I am honored to serve in this capacity, to do my part to guide economic development here. “I know I have big shoes to fill with the many successes of my predecessor, but I look forward to the opportunity.”

The JCDA is excited about the economic future of Jefferson County and looks forward to continuing the recent successes under Diehl’s leadership, Lewis added.