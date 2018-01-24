Jacqueline’s Fine Jewelry Introduces Towson Watch Company

Jacqueline’s Fine Jewelry introduces Towson Watch Company to the Morgantown market. Towson Watch Company is a unique luxury watch company that designs and assembles its timepieces in the United States.

“We are pleased to bring such an exclusive and well-made American product to the Morgantown market” says Tom Licciardi, President of Jacqueline’s Fine Jewelry. “This type of exclusivity and customization has never been available in this market in the past.”

George Thomas and Hartwig Balke are the master watchmakers behind Towson Watch Company. Together they have made a watch that’s been to space, restored one of the oldest watches in existence (now displayed in the Walter’s art gallery), and restored the pocketwatches of both George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Originally from Czechoslovakia and Germany, respectively, George and Hartwig both left their home countries to travel and live around the world, working various jobs ranging from engineering at Volkswagen to working at a water treatment plan. Throughout their journeys they always held one passion above all: the art and science of watchmaking.