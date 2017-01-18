Jackson Kelly Welcomes Susan Snowden & Expands Client Services in Eastern Panhandle

Jackson Kelly PLLC is pleased to announce that Susan R. Snowden has joined the firm’s Martinsburg office as Counsel in the Litigation Practice Group with a focus in Insurance Defense. The addition of Snowden marks the continued expansion of the firm’s services to clients across the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.

Snowden most recently was with Martin and Seibert, L.C., in Martinsburg, serving as director of litigation management and as the firm’s general counsel.

“We are excited to welcome Susan and we look forward to her helping us further enhance the firm’s Insurance Defense practice,” said firm Managing Member Ellen S. Cappellanti. “In addition to her accomplishments and successes on behalf of clients, Susan is an extremely active leader in our community. She is a great addition to our firm as Jackson Kelly continually addresses the needs of our clients focused on West Virginia’s economy.”

Snowden brings more than three decades of experience in insurance coverage litigation, including multi-party catastrophic injury, third-party and bad faith claims, as well as commercial and contract disputes, and employment related issues. Her experience also encompasses fire investigation and safety, construction insurance law, and litigation involving the administration of estates and appointment of guardians and conservators.

Snowden’s employment practice has included representation of business clients before the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and West Virginia Human Rights Commission, and in litigation in federal and state courts of allegations of discrimination and violation of labor related statutory law. Snowden also has significant appellate experience on issues involving insurance coverage and wage and hour law, as well as other complex matters.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to share my legal knowledge and experience with Jackson Kelly’s diverse clients as well as provide whatever benefits can be gained through my extensive involvement in the eastern panhandle community,” Snowden said. “My current clients will greatly benefit from the depth and breadth of practice areas and bench strength that Jackson Kelly offers.”

In addition to her law practice, Snowden serves as a fiduciary commissioner for Berkeley County, W.Va., which has allowed her to administer hundreds of estates. She also serves by appointment of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia on the Board of Law Examiners. In addition, she is a member of the West Virginia Bar Association, West Virginia State Bar, Berkeley County Bar Association, Defense Research Institute, and the Board of Governors Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia. Previously, she was a member of the Board of Trustees of Thiel College in Greenville, Pa., serving on the board’s executive committee and as its secretary.

Among Snowden’s other community involvements, she serves as an active board member in various positions held with the Mountain State Apple Harvest Festival, Inc.; past chair of the University Healthcare Foundation, Inc.; current Secretary of the Martinsburg/Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce, and as a member of both the board of WVU East and the United Way Potomac Society. She is a Local School Improvement counsel member of the James Rumsey Technical Institute and a founding member of the Women Investing in Shepherd Women’s Giving Circle. She previously was a board member for the United Way of Berkeley & Morgan Counties. In addition, Snowden is a member of the West Virginia 4-H All-stars, a past assistant leader of the Arden 4-H Club, and an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arden, W.Va.

Snowden earned her law degree from Ohio Northern University’s Pettit College of Law and holds a Bachelor of Science from Shepherd University.