Jackson Kelly PLLC Attorneys Elected President of Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia, Recognized with Diplomat Award

Jackson Kelly PLLC is pleased to announce that firm Member Jill McIntyre been elected president of the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia (DTCWV). Outgoing DTCWV President Jill Rice also presented Ms. McIntyre with the President’s Award for “service to the DTCWV and/or the organized defense bar; and support [of] the President during his or her tenure.”

Ms. McIntyre has been an active member of the DTCWV since 2004, serves as its Newsletter editor, and previously served on its Board of Governors and as Secretary, Treasurer and Vice President. For several years, she compiled the Annual Meeting Notebook. Ms. McIntyre was elected for a year-long term as DTCWV’s 35th President.

“We congratulate Jill on her election as president of the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia and on her successes on behalf of her clients and our firm that contribute to her leadership role in litigation and particularly in electronic discovery,” said firm Managing Member Ellen S. Cappellanti.

Ms. McIntyre, a trial lawyer, has practiced with Jackson Kelly since 2001 in its Litigation Practice Group. She founded and leads the firm’s Electronic Discovery Team. Broadly recognized for her expertise in electronic discovery, Ms. McIntyre was a founding member of the Appalachian Institute of Digital Evidence and has extensively written and spoken on the topic.

Jill received her undergraduate degree In Psychology (cum laude) from West Virginia University and her Juris Doctor from the University Of Richmond School Of Law. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Fund of the Arts and on its Executive and Festival Committees. She is the sixth Jackson Kelly lawyer to be elected President of the DTCWV, joining A.L. Emch (3rd), Steven R. Crislip (14th), Michael M. Fisher (24th), Thomas J. Hurney, Jr. (26th) and Michael T. Cimino (30th).

The DTCWV also presented Thomas J. Hurney, Jr. with its Diplomat award. Diplomats of West Virginia’s civil defense organization, a state companion to DRI, “have contributed to the DTCWV in many capacities and exemplify the best in the practice of law by continually bringing credit to the profession and the organized defense bar.”

The Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia was formed to provide a cohesive network of West Virginia attorneys who defend individuals and corporations in civil litigation. It currently has a membership of more than 500 attorneys dedicated to the defense of these clients. The organization offers its members resources for sharing information on current legal issues, an expert witness bank, educational opportunities relating to common issues which affect the defense bar, and other benefits to include jury instructions and a quarterly newsletter. Membership in the Association is restricted to attorneys licensed in the State of West Virginia who devote the majority of their practice to representing defendants in civil litigation of various types.