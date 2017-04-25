Jackson Kelly Attorney Thomas Hurney Elected President of Association of Defense Trial Lawyers

Jackson Kelly PLLC is pleased to announce that firm Member Thomas J. Hurney Jr. has been elected president of the Association of Defense Trial Lawyers (ADTA).

Mr. Hurney was elected April 22 during the ADTA’s 76th Annual Meeting in Nashville, Tenn., and will serve a one-year term.

“We congratulate Tom on his election as president of the Association of Defense Trial Lawyers and on his successes on behalf of his clients and our firm that contribute to his leadership role as a top defense lawyer,” said firm Managing Member Ellen S. Cappellanti.

A member of Jackson Kelly’s Healthcare and Finance, and Litigation practice groups, Mr. Hurney has more than 30 years of experience as a trial lawyer. His broad experience includes litigating and trying commercial, wrongful death and traumatic injury cases in state and federal courts. He has handled and tried to verdict a wide variety of cases involving products liability, insurance bad faith, breach of contract and property law issues. His health care practice includes medical professional liability actions, as well as other health care litigation, including negligent credentialing and privileging, peer review and licensing issues, and administrative investigations. Mr. Hurney works from the firm’s Charleston office.

A member of the ADTA since 1992, Mr. Hurney also has served as the organization’s secretary and as a member of its Executive Council. The ADTA is an invitation-only organization of defense lawyers that accepts only one prime member in any city with a population of less than 1 million. The ADTA invites as members lawyers who are “proven and recognized successful professionals possessing the highest skill level of a defense trial attorney in civil cases.”

Mr. Hurney also is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and an associate member of the American Board of Trial Attorneys. He is a longtime member of DRI and the International Association of Defense Counsel, and is a past president of the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia, which named him its “Lawyer of the Year” in 2014. Mr. Hurney earned his J.D. (cum laude) from the University of Dayton School of Law and his Bachelor of Science from the University of Dayton.