Jackson Kelly Attorney Roger Wolfe Elected as The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers Fellow

Jackson Kelly PLLC is pleased to announce that firm lawyer Roger A. Wolfe has been elected as a Fellow of The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers. Election as a Fellow is the highest recognition by ones colleagues of sustained outstanding performance in the profession, exemplifying integrity, dedication and excellence.

Wolfe will be inducted at the 22nd Annual Induction Dinner on November 11 in Washington, DC, coincident with the American Bar Association’s Labor and Employment Law Section’s Continuing Legal Education Conference. With the current installation, the College is represented by more than fourteen hundred members in forty-six states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and eight Canadian Provinces.

“The firm congratulates Roger on his achievements on behalf of our firm and his service to the legal profession that have earned him this honor of being named a Fellow of The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers,” said firm Managing Member Ellen S. Cappellanti.

Based in Jackson Kelly’s Charleston office, Wolfe practices in the Firm’s Litigation Practice Group. He also previously served as the Firm’s General Counsel. He has worked extensively in all aspects of employment law, including wrongful discharge, employment and labor litigation, unfair labor practices and other procedures before the NLRB, organizing campaigns, labor negotiations, arbitrations, strikes, unemployment compensation proceedings, matters before the EEOC, federal and state departments of labor and the West Virginia Human Rights Commission.

Wolfe served for many years as the Chair of the West Virginia State Bar’s Employment Law Committee and, in 1992, co‑chaired the West Virginia Blue Ribbon Personnel Commission. He also served on the Public Employee Bargaining Commission, which was appointed by the Governor to consider public employee bargaining issues. Wolfe has also served as an adjunct professor of employment law for the West Virginia University College of Law and currently teaches in the University’s Masters of Legal Studies program. He graduated from West Virginia University in 1970 with a degree in psychology and a minor in music. He graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law in 1973 where he was elected to the Order of the Coif.

Wolfe is one of 79 lawyers among the 2017 class of Fellows. The College was the vision of a number of the Fellows. The idea was to further establish this profession in all its aspects as one uniquely important to the world of labor and employment law, individual rights, collective bargaining and dispute resolution. The College was established in 1995 through an initiative of the Council of The Section of Labor and Employment Law of the American Bar Association. It operates as a free standing organization recognizing those who, by long and outstanding service, have distinguished themselves as leaders in the field.