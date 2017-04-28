Jackson Kelly Attorney Robby Aliff Selected as West Virginia Bar Foundation Fellow

Jackson Kelly PLLC is pleased to announce that firm Member Robby J. Aliff has been selected as a Fellow of the West Virginia Bar Foundation. Aliff was inducted at the annual Bar Foundation Fellows Dinner April 27 in Charleston.

“The firm congratulates Robby on his achievements on behalf of our firm and his service to the legal profession that have earned him this honor of being named a Fellow of the West Virginia Bar Foundation,” said firm Managing Member Ellen S. Cappellanti.

Based in Jackson Kelly’s Charleston office, Aliff is the leader of the firm’s Health Care and Finance Practice Group and a member of the Commercial Law Practice Group. He focuses his practice on general, medical and health care litigation as well as banking and general commercial litigation.

Aliff serves as chair of the State of West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary Board and is a member of the International Association of Defense Counsel, the Defense Research Institute and the Kanawha County Bar Association. He earned his J.D. from Washington and Lee University School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts (cum laude) from Washington and Lee University.

Aliff is one of 16 lawyers and judges among the 2017 class of Fellows. As the philanthropic organization for the legal profession and justice system in the state, the Bar Foundation of West Virginia selects as its Fellows lawyers whose professional, public and private careers have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the welfare of their communities and honorable service to the legal profession. Over the last 19 years, just more than 300 individuals have received this high honor out of more than 5,000 judges and lawyers in the state. The Fellows have joint activities with the state’s members of the American Bar Foundation (ABF) Fellows, since most ABF Fellows also are West Virginia Bar Foundation Fellows. The West Virginia Bar Foundation’s primary mission is to make grants to organizations that provide legal services to low income citizens and that improve the administration of justice.