Jackson Home Health Named Superior Performer by SHPBest Awards Program

Jackson Home Health has been named a “Superior Performer” in the recently released “2016 SHPBest™” results – ranking in the top 20 percent of providers. The program is administered by Strategic Health Programs (SHP) to recognize home health agencies that consistently provide high quality service to their patients.

The 2016 SHPBest award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall satisfaction score for more than 2,200 home health providers and over 850 hospice providers in the SHP database. Providers must have at least 40 completed surveys returned in the calendar year for which awards are being distributed.

The professional clinicians and support staff at Jackson Home Health serve the residents of Ripley and the surrounding region with quality healthcare at their place of residence. Home health care is an effective and affordable solution for many patients’ post-acute care needs and situations. Home health professionals treat a wide range of medical conditions, allowing patients to rest and recover in the comfort of home.

Jackson Home Health is part of LHC Group, a national provider of post-acute care services with 13,000 employees operating more than 400 locations in 27 states.

“We’re proud of our team members at Jackson Home Health for achieving Superior Performer status as part of the 2016 SHPBest program,” said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO. “Their commitment to quality and patient care at the local level has helped our company earn a reputation as the home health industry leader in providing high-quality care for the people who place their trust in us.”

Since 1996, SHP has been a leader in performance improvement for post-acute care providers, providing real-time, actionable performance metrics that drive daily decisions and help organizations nationwide, from small rural entities to public companies.