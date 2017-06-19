Italian Manufacturer to Build $10 Million Plant in Kearneysville

TeMa North America plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Burr Business Park in Kearneysville. The 42,000-square foot plant is expected to create 30 jobs. Although TeMa has sales offices in the United States, the West Virginia plant will be the company’s first manufacturing operation in this country.

The new facility will produce insulation and drainage systems for residential, commercial and industrial use. Parent company TeMa Group, based in Italy, is a European leader in the insulation, drainage and geotechnical sector.

“West Virginia is honored to be selected as the site of the first U.S. manufacturing facility for TeMa Technologies and Materials,” said Secretary of Commerce H. Wood Thrasher. “TeMa’s decision to locate in West Virginia demonstrates that our state has what it takes to compete in the global marketplace. The company, local authorities and state government worked together as a team, resulting in a new manufacturing facility that will strengthen the local economy and bring new jobs that will support West Virginia workers and their families.”

“We are proud to announce the opening of our manufacturing facility in West Virginia. The development of our products has taken years of diligent work, dedication and sacrifices that have finally been repaid by a strong presence in the market with top-level partners in the United States,” said Luciano Mazzer, president of TeMa Group. “With the opening of a new production plant in West Virginia, we want to develop new, ecologically friendly products and become leaders in the U.S. market.

“Thanks to the West Virginia Department of Commerce, whose support has been very valuable, supporting the TeMa Management in all decision-making processes with competence and full understanding. We would also like to thank the West Virginia Economic Development Authority and the Jefferson County Development Authority.”

For more information about the West Virginia Development Office and its available services, please visit www.westvirginia.gov.