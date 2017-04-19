InnerAction Media Wins Two National Telly Awards

InnerAction Media (IAM) recently won two national Telly Awards for films they produced for Vision Homes and the Coordinating Council on Homelessness (CCOH).

The Telly Awards were founded in 1979 and are the premier award honoring excellence in TV and cable, digital and streaming, and non-broadcast productions.

For 2017, IAM won two Telly Awards. Their film for CCOH, “I Am Someone,” was awarded a silver Telly, and their testimonial film for Vision Homes, detailing the home building process for the Swain family, was awarded a bronze Telly. The Swains are real customers of Vision Homes, which Production Manager Dylan Sheldon said “gave authenticity and integrity” to the film.

“We love what we do,” Sheldon said. “I believe that’s apparent in our work. It’s important to us to tell our client’s story in an authentic way. We only use real customers, real clients and real patients in our films. When someone has had a truly positive experience with a company, it’s evident when they talk about it.”

Sheldon works alongside Anthony Sparks, IAM cinematographer and producer.

“Homelessness is a real problem.” Sparks said. “We don’t think about it until it affects us or our family or friends. Filming this commercial helped me understand the gravity of the homeless situation in Morgantown. But we can’t treat it like the people are the problem and look the other way. We should be kind, be patient and help however we can. I hope this video helped somebody else have the same realization that I had while behind the camera.”

The Swains’ testimonial film can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/160001133. The film for CCOH can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/161075342.

IAM was founded in 2011 by Jim Matuga and Mike Arbogast and specializes in digital marketing, website development and HD video production for law, construction and healthcare markets in West Virginia and the Pittsburgh designated market area (DMA). To learn more, visit their website: https://www.inneractionmedia.com/.

On average, the Telly Awards receive more than 13,000 entries yearly from all 50 states and five continents. To learn more about the Telly Awards, visit their site: http://www.tellyawards.com/.