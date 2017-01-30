InnerAction Media Receives West Virginia Association for Disability Employment Media Award

InnerAction Media (IAM) recently won the 2017 West Virginia Association for Disability Employment (WVADE) Media Award. WVADE is an organization that was designed to create employment opportunities for people with disabilities through collaborative efforts within West Virginia by providing education, training and resources. IAM created WVADE’s website that contributed to WVADE’s success.

“For WVADE’s website, the process was not just about “selling” the organization,” said Jim Matuga, IAM CEO and co-founder. “The goal was to create a conversation about meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities in West Virginia. We are honored to be recognized as a media organization that serves people with disabilities, as that is one of our core values as a company.”

“When designing the website, we wanted to focus on creating an experience for users where they can easily navigate throughout the site and get involved,” said Jenna Britton, IAM graphic designer and web developer.

“We believe in giving back and helping the community,” said Mike Arbogast, IAM owner and COO. “Creating the WVADE website was a step in the right direction for them. It’s a great organization.”

IAM is a Telly award-winning advertising and digital marketing agency located in Morgantown and serves the healthcare, law and construction market in the surrounding area and Pittsburgh DMA.