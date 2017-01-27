Independent Publishing Workshop to Kick Off WVSU Creators Program Spring Line-up

West Virginia State University (WVSU) will kick-off the spring session of its Creators Program series with a free Independent Publishing Workshop Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. at the WVSU Economic Development Center (EDC) in Charleston. Local author Eric Douglas will discuss the pros and cons of self-publishing, along with how to sustain a career as an independent author.

Additional workshops will focus on film production, 3D animation and public relations for independent creators, with the goal of equipping participants with the skills to create and promote professional-level content.

“In this digital age, anybody can do just about anything they want, from book layout to animation to film production, but not everyone is able to do it well,” said EDC Artist in Residence Danny Boyd. “So these workshops are showing you how to look professional while creating your own content.”

In addition to Douglas’s workshop, the spring schedule of Creators Program sessions also includes the following:

9: Creators Talk with Burke Allen entitled “PR for The Independent Creator.” Allen is the CEO and chief media strategist of Allen Media Strategies, a Washington, D.C. based media, marketing, public relations and entertainment firm. Time: 7 p.m. Cost: Free

Feb 22: Business of Film Workshop with the W.Va. Film Office. Filmmakers and related crew personnel, film and video production companies, emerging filmmakers, students as well as others interested in local filmmaking are welcome to attend. Topics include the role of the film office, how to find work in the state, location libraries, permits, tax credits and more. Time: 7 p.m. Cost: Free

April 22: 3D Animation 101 Workshop with WVSU Professor Steve Gilliland. This hands-on workshop will introduce beginners to Blender, a powerful, open-source 3D software. A series of exercises will send participants flying through 3D space. Learn the basics of sculpting sets and characters and how to animate and render 3D videos. Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: $20 (free to WVSU students with valid ID)

The Creators Program launched in 2012 as a series of community and talks workshops focusing on skills and knowledge essential to creating for mass media and art. The EDC partners with WVSU Cultural Activities and the West Virginia Film Office on the series.

Space is limited for the events, and registration is required. To register, visit wvsuedc.org and click on “The Creators Program” tab.

The WVSU EDC is located at 1506 Kanawha Blvd. W. in Charleston. Follow West Virginia State University on Facebook and Twitter @WVStateU.