Independent Publishing Workshop to Kick Off WVSU Creators Program Spring Line-up

West Virginia State University (WVSU) will kick-off the spring session of its Creators Program series with a free Independent Publishing workshop Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. at the WVSU Economic Development Center (EDC) in Charleston. Local author Eric Douglas will discuss the pros and cons of self-publishing, along with how to sustain a career as an independent author.

“Recent advances in technology have moved publishing from the hands of the few directly into the hands of writers everywhere,” Douglas said. “But publishing isn’t as simple as pushing a couple buttons and waiting for the checks to roll in. It takes a lot of work to build a following and establish a platform where readers can find you. That’s what this workshop is all about.”

Additional workshop topics for the spring lineup are being finalized. The Creators Program launched in 2012 as a series of community talks and workshops focusing on skills and knowledge essential to creating for mass media and art. The EDC partners with WVSU Cultural Activities on the series.

Space is limited for the workshop, and registration is required. To register, visit wvsuedc.org and click on “The Creators Program” tab.