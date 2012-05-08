In the Chef’s Corner: The Montmartre

By Robert Rogers

I have always loved food and enjoyed cooking. I felt that being a chef was an honest and honorable profession that would provide great opportunities and a chance to work with and please others. I was classically trained at Le Cordon Bleu Institute of Culinary Arts in Pittsburgh before I landed my extern at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, the longest running five-star five-diamond resort. After being hired on full-time at Stratta’s, The Broadmoor’s private golf club, I worked the dinner line and banquet functions. I competed for The Broadmoor as team captain of the Knowledge Bowl and won the Western Region Baron H. Galand Culinary Knowledge Bowl. I then placed third in nationals, which were held in Orlando, FL and sponsored by the American Culinary Federation (ACF). I have now been an ACF member for eight years.

I later moved from Colorado to Nemacolin Woodlands, PA where I ensured daily creative specials and fine dining cuisine as a Chef de Partie. I ran daily operations of the banquet kitchen, planned large scale, high-end menus and worked on large projects, including the PGA’s 84 Lumber Classic and the Royal Reception in 2005 and 2006. I obtained the title of sous-chef at Nemacolin and certification through the ACF before leaving to accept my current position as executive chef at The Montmartre. A native of Morgantown, I seized the opportunity to run a restaurant and work with such a wonderful family-owned restaurant in my hometown.

I have been the executive chef of The Montmartre for the past four years, creating fresh seasonal menus to keep customers excited and looking forward to each season. The restaurant offers private parties and functions in conjunction with their sister company, Pinnacle Club Banquets and Catering. Together, the two allow us to be versatile and accommodating to our customers.

The Montmartre in Morgantown has been a family-owned and operated business for 30 years. It originally opened in the downstairs of the Hotel Morgan by the Liberatore family. The Montmartre, currently owned by David Liberatore, now occupies the entire 8th floor of the hotel in a converted penthouse and has beautiful panoramic views of the downtown district as well as an outside atrium for dining.

