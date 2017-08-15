iFiTT24 to Host Fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia

iFiTT24, Charleston’s premier fitness club located at 1113 Fledderjohn Road, will hold a fundraiser called Raise The Bar for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern WV on August 25 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“Supporting our community is our main mission here at iFiTT24,” said gym manager, Marybeth Peters. “We aim to empower our members with guidance in fitness and nutrition as well as encourage them to be the best version of themselves. This event is about joining together and supporting the need in our neighborhood. All of the proceeds from Raise the Bar will go directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia. Help us Raise the Bar for our health as well as our community!”

Jared Raynes of Sonic Solutions will DJ the event, and there will be a photobooth as well as giveaways scheduled throughout the evening. Chick-fil-A will also be on-site. Attendees will receive a t-shirt; four 30-minute group workouts (optional) led by iFiTT24 owner, Brandon Walters; complimentary snacks, adult beverages and more.

“We are so grateful to iFiTT24 and what they’ve done to Raise The Bar in terms of supporting not just Ronald McDonald House, but our community as well,” said Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia’s Executive Director, Dewayne Dickens. “Our mission at RMHC is very similar to iFitt24 in that we both want the best possible outcomes for those in our care and will go the extra mile to make sure that their needs are met.”

Admission to Raise the Bar is $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Purchase your ticket online at www.ifitt24.com/events or call 304-767-3676.